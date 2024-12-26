Boxing Day Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from 3/1 to 12/1

Katie Midwinter has six selections across the cards

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces which could spark some improvement, seven-year-old gelding Abbeyhill is one to note in the three mile handicap chase at Market Rasen.

On a revival mission following three disappointing efforts, the drop in rating, back down to his last winning mark from a rating of 82, plus the added headgear could allow this son of Shirocco to return to some form.

Despite being well beaten when last seen at Lingfield, he kept plugging on from the rear of the field without gaining any ground but without completely giving up either. It's hard to envisage he's lost all ability in twelve months and it's worth trying something different with him, as he hasn't appeared as motivated recently.

Usually ridden quietly at the rear of the field, he would often battle well in the closing stages and show tenacity which he has lacked this season.

In two starts over fences his biggest issue has been travelling into the race and maintaining his position with the rest of the field, rather than his jumping, and, given he won a point-to-point convincingly, he should still be capable of competing over the larger obstacles.

The Neil Mulholland yard have come into some form in recent weeks, with the majority of their runners finishing among the first four in their races, and they boast a 50 percent strike-rate over fences at the track so far this term.

In the hands of Conor O'Farrell, Abbeyhill remains capable of bouncing back to some form and makes each-way appeal at odds of 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Abbeyhill E/W in 12:40 Market Rasen SBK 10/1

Ian Donoghue-trained St Denis's Well has been running well of late, finishing second in both of his most recent two starts over hurdles and fences.

On a 28lb lower hurdling mark in comparison with his chase rating, the six-year-old holds leading claims at the weights with the added bonus of James Smith claiming 4lb aboard.

Runner-up only to the unexposed and progressive Henry De Bromhead-trained Love Me on his penultimate start at Navan, when pulling clear of third-placed stablemate O'Faolains Glory, St Denis's Well should be competitive over a trip that suits here. He was able to back up that promising effort when beaten only two-and-a-half-lengths on his return over fences at Fairyhouse from a mark of 119 with 7lb claimer Caragh Monaghan aboard.

The son of Famous Name has what it takes to record a fifth career success, and makes the most appeal in this contest. He has previously recorded success at the track over the larger obstacles, and can exploit his low mark in this competitive handicap hurdle for a yard who have an all-time strike-rate of 24 percent at the course.

Recommended Bet Back St Denis's Well in 12:48 Down Royal SBK 9/2

Seemingly the second string for the Olly Murphy team, Jackpot D'Ainay must beat well-fancied stablemate Indeevar Bleu if he is to win on Boxing Day, but he makes the most appeal at the prices and could spring a small surprise in this novice event at Market Rasen.

Whilst the five-year-old remains a maiden after two starts over hurdles, he could make it third time lucky in the hands of Kevin Brogan who has finished among the first three in 40 percent of his rides for the yard this term.

On debut in a Wincanton bumper last January, Jackpot D'Ainay finished a respectable fourth behind Nicky Henderson-trained Centreofattention, who hasn't been seen since, with now 121-rated subsequent dual winner Yalla Habibi in second, impressive Chepstow winner Ben Solo in third, and next-time-out winner Rickety Bridge behind in fifth.

That first racecourse experience was promising considering he showed greenness but stayed on nicely, sticking to the task well among some useful types who could possess plenty of potential.

On his first hurdling start at Uttoxeter, he was sent off the 2/13.00 favourite ahead of promising stablemate Diamonds For Luck, who has since won convincingly as well as finishing second to 125-rated Tutti Quanti. Sean Bowen was aboard that day, but the gelding could only manage third with the yard's other runner achieving a better finishing position and Jackpot D'Ainay again proving to be far from straightforward.

That was his first run for 219 days, and an experience which should have taught him plenty. He didn't get the best experience when a late faller in a race won by The Kemble Brewery when last seen, sporting a first-time hood that day, but was able to perform more professionally, and, the lessons he has learnt in defeat should hold him in good stead here as he seeks his first success.

If he can show further improvement, he shouldn't be discounted in this field, capable of progressing plenty with experience and racing. The son of No Risk At All, who fetched €72,000 as a three-year-old, appears a work in progress and, once the penny drops, he could have the ability to achieve plenty.

Considering his generous odds in comparison with his stablemate, Jackpot D'Ainay is worth taking a chance on in this field as the best is yet to come from him.

Recommended Bet Back Jackpot D'Ainay in 13:15 Market Rasen SBK 7/2

Likely to come on for his disappointing reappearance in testing conditions at Haydock, Tahmuras can return to form in this handicap, appearing well treated at the weights from a mark of 143.

Stepping up in trip to three miles for the first time under Rules, the point winner has shaped as a stayer, sticking to the task well without necessarily displaying a wicked turn of foot in the closing stages of his races, suggesting he possesses more stamina than speed.

Despite this, he has been able to quicken on occasion late on in races to rally, and, if he's able to do that over this extended distance, it should hold him in good stead over the staying trips going forward.

Considering he has stayed well over the intermediate distance in testing ground, this starting point on a sounder surface should suit perfectly and should ease him into the unknown trip rather than test the true capabilities of his stamina.

The seven-year-old son of Falco has shown plenty of ability in his career so far, beating Blow Your Wad in a bumper before recording three successive victories over hurdles, including achieving Grade One glory in the Tolworth at Sandown.

He was unable to feature in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle won by Marine Nationale, nor in the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, subsequently given wind surgery and a 208-day break. He improved for his first start over fences when well beaten by Colonel Harry to win in first-time cheekpieces on the Mildmay course before finishing second twice against tough opposition, holding his own on both occasions.

There should be plenty more to come from this unexposed chaser whose ceiling of ability appears yet to have been reached. He's completely unexposed in handicaps and, considering the level of opposition he has faced and been able to compete against in the past, he should be capable of progressing further beyond his current mark.

Currently the classiest contender in this field and one who has plenty of potential, the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding makes the most appeal under jockey Nick Schofield who, despite not riding for the yard in recent seasons, has an all-time strike-rate of 20 percent aboard their runners.

Recommended Bet Back Tahmuras in 13:35 Wetherby SBK 3/1

Making his first appearance for his new connections since making the switch to the Eddie and Patrick Harty yard, Irish Panther is one to note in this competitive handicap as the lightly raced gelding is completely unexposed and has shown potential in the past.

Previously trained by Edward O'Grady, he made seven starts in the colours of Sean and Bernardine Mulryan before being sold for 19,000gns in the autumn.

After finishing second in a point-to-point he made his Rules debut in a Leopardstown bumper where he finished two-lengths behind the subsequent dual Grade One winner, and current Gold Cup favourite, Fact To File, with now 127-rated Will Do in third, and 132-rated chaser Ask Anything back in fifth. Then followed a third to Ballyburn at Punchestown before Irish Panther chased home the likes of Farren Glory and Daddy Long Legs, respectively, showing plenty of promise.

He was only beaten a combined distance of six-and-a-half-lengths by two of the most talented Willie Mullins-trained youngsters, and, although those were in completely different circumstances, Irish Panther displayed enough ability to suggest he should be better than his opening mark of 118.

In his most two recent starts he has been well beaten, failing to give his true running. He did have excuses at Listowel when last seen, and perhaps the change of scenery as well as the 90-day break will have freshened him up. Although a resurgence is needed, it's too early to give up the faith in this son of Lucarno.

Kieren Buckley, who has a 15 percent strike-rate for the yard, with 29 percent of his beaten horses for the training partnership finishing among the places, takes the ride aboard a horse whose best career performance to date came at this course.

At odds of 12/113.00, Irish Panther makes each-way appeal with five places available, and could spring a surprise in this race.

Recommended Bet Back Irish Panther E/W in 13:45 Leopardstown SBK 12/1

Seven-year-old gelding No But I Will is an intriguing contender in this 3m2f contest for an in-form yard and jockey.

Well beaten on his first start for his current stable having made the switch from Oliver Greennall and Josh Guerriero's, the son of Telescope has had excuses for some of his recent disappointing efforts and appears well handicapped should he return to his best, now 1lb lower than his last winning mark when beating Snipe at Wetherby last year.

A strong stayer, he has proven himself in softer conditions but may have exerted himself too much in heavy ground on his two final starts of last season, particularly in first-time blinkers at Carlisle in which he attempted to go from the front and was continuously pestered by Chameron, who was also pulled up.

Whilst he couldn't make any impression in a competitive handicap at Cheltenham when last seen in first-time cheekpieces, he is likely to come on for his first run following a 249-day absence and has been able to win twice when fresh in the past, including last season.

Considering the rich vein of form of both the trainer and rider, with Robbie Llewellyn performing at a 29 percent strike-rate this month and with 3lb claimer Charlie Price recording a 23 percent win-rate aboard his runners, as well as winning twice from his last five rides, this could be the time to side with No But I Will.

The conditions and trip should suit and he has dropped down to a mark from which he can win, as proven in the past over fences. He's back hurdling here which could allow him to find his confidence once again, and, if he does take to this challenge and returns to the force of old, he holds leading claims at the weights.

Recommended Bet Back No But I Will E/W in 14:17 Fontwell SBK 15/2

