Premierisation has been in the news again recently but the simple fact of the matter is that we currently don't have the horse population to service any lofty, betting aspirations at the top table, as York on Wednesday illustrates.

And it is unlikely that we will be able to do so in the coming years.

Don't get me wrong, Wednesday's Group races have thrown up some fascinating contests - and Paddington v Mostahdaf looks an absolute pearler in the Juddmonte at 15:35 - but do a combined total of 15 entries in the three main heats entice you to part with your cash?

The sport is funded by our losses after all, and there are only so many times a TV presenter or pundit can, rightly, say: "You don't have to bet in every race."

Punters play the hand they are dealt, and six go to post for the Acomb Stakes at 14:25.

In many ways, the size of this field is the most worrying - for all winners before July 13 were not eligible - but it also underlines just how many juveniles must be being sold off privately behind the scenes.

Now, he could be on the sidelines for all I know (or be considered a 6f horse), but this is the kind of race that should be attracting the likes of Coventry Stakes second Army Ethos.

I get that the Acomb Stakes is a Group 3 and we only had the Group 1 Morny four days ago (and the five-runner Group 2 Futurity at the Curragh 24 hours earlier) but it has thrown up Classic winners in the two of the past five years.

Richmond Stakes runner-up Ballymount Boy is clearly the form and time horse, especially after his Goodwood conqueror won in France on Sunday - he is 5/23.50 with the Sportsbook - but if there is a Guineas winner in this field (unlikely as that may seem) it is probably Edwardian.

I appreciate this Naas 5f maiden winner is currently some way down the Aidan O'Brien juvenile pecking order but I was hugely impressed by the manner of that victory last month, his first outing since running into a subsequent Listed winner on his debut at Tipperary in April.

It was clearly more of a visuals feel, rather than impressive on the numbers - the runner-up was out of the frame (albeit fourth of 23) in a Curragh maiden over the weekend - but he came from a decidedly unpromising position 2f out to motor to success there. The 4/61.65 chance hit 16.5 in running there.

He is upped 2f in one fell swoop here and he is set to encounter fast ground for the first time, but after the race his trainer said he is a very good mover, so I am reading that as if he will appreciate quicker conditions.

I suppose he wouldn't be here if they didn't think that, and it was interesting that he was one of three O'Brien horses left in the Morny at the start of last week.

The Sportsbook's 7/17.80 on Monday morning was promptly taken, but I am willing to throw a few quid at the current 9/25.30. It wouldn't be the biggest surprise if he went off favourite given the depth of talent of the Ballydoyle 2yos.

A very rare juvenile bet for me then on a very quiet punting day. He is worth supporting to small stakes at 7/24.40 and upwards, even if it is a bit of guess-up. He is 5.59/2 on the Exchange as this goes live.

I don't have a strong betting opinion in the five-runner Voltigeur at 15:00, though I think layers of Gregory at around 5/42.24 on the Exchange have four decent horses running for them. And the favourite is carrying a 3lb penalty, too.

Indeed, on adjusted official ratings, Gregory is only third-best in here behind Continuous and Castle Way, and the other pair, Artistic Star and Canberra Legend, are no mugs.

Yes, if there is a bet in the race, it is probably a lay of Gregory at up to 11/82.32 , but that's a personal take and not a tipping recommendation. I don't like advising odds-on bets.

If you look under the word "impossible" in the dictionary, it actually lists the 20-runner 5f89yd handicap at 13:50.

That said, Looking For Lynda at 16/117.00 and upwards on the Exchange would be the most token of suggestions if you want an interest, as he has been coming down the weights while running well enough of late and he has good course form.

In fact, he is 8lb lower than when just touched off over course and distance last October. And the cheekpieces he has worn when showing more on his last two starts are retained here.

Now that I have mentioned him, I have talked myself into having a score on him, but I'll stop short of a tip, especially as he could be dead in the water before the race as he has been drawn one of 20. I am getting very conservative in my old age, I admit.

The 4/71.56 Paddington v 9/43.25 Mostahdaf in the four-runner £1m Juddmonte at 15:35 is proof positive that massive prize money doesn't equal big fields and you don't have to have a bet in every race - there, I have said it, and got the ball rolling - especially as it wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world were Nashwa to come out best if this developed into a speed test in a moderately-run race on quick ground. Her speed and change of gear is her best asset.

The only other ITV race is the 2m56yd handicap at 16:10 - I will be analysing the other York contests, as well as the racing elsewhere on my Twitter Spaces 8am Betting Briefing with Ryan McCue on Wednesday morning, but I did think Starlust at the Sportsbook's 11/26.40 in the nursery at 17:20 was fair - and Zanndabad is the one that immediately caught the eye.

This is only Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore's fifth ride for Tony Martin (0 from 4, with one third) , and the horse's French form would appear to make him of some interest off 94.

He changed hands for 240,000 euros in November and shaped well in three hurdle starts (I seem to recall him being something of a Fred Winter/Boodles project but he didn't get in), and maybe he is very well handicapped.

His price is currently going one way though, as the 12/113.00, 10/111.00 and 9/19.80 has already been snaffled up on Thursday. And, just before this column went live, he shortened further still into 11/26.40.

However, against that, he didn't show a great deal on his Flat debut for the yard in May and his price is clearly gone for now.

Like many I suspect, I have been waiting for Themaxwecan to run on proper fast ground for ages and I am going to advise another modest win-only bet on him at 14/115.00 with the Sportsbook. He currently trades at 15.5 on the Exchange.

It was officially good to firm when he was third at Haydock in May (an assessment that Timeform agreed with). But I seem to recall it riding slower than described, as I had tipped him ante-post that day and remember not being impressed that the time of the race was 9.33 seconds slower than Racing Post standard. I appreciate, however, that all-the-way winner Solent Gateway got an easy lead on the front end.

Either way, that run, off a 3lb higher mark than this, proved he is still capable in this grade and the current York going is good (good to firm) , with a drying forecast and watering not even mentioned.

He is 2lb lower than when winning under Jamie Spencer (back on board here) in last season's Shergar Cup and he has had a good break since returning lame at Newcastle in July (still beaten just 6 ½ lengths).

He also ran okay when seventh at 33/134.00 in this race off a 7lb higher mark in 2021, and he is worth a small tickle at 14/115.00. I am playing win-only, even though the Sportsbook are paying four places.

Any 12/113.00 or bigger is fine, but no lower.

Good luck.

