Wednesday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with a trio of best bets for Glorious Goodwood Day 2

Johnston stable can have a winner at target meeting

Ameeq brings solid juvenile form to the table

Unexposed Varian filly to strike on handicap debut

The King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot looks a key piece of form where this race is concerned, with both Omni Man and Sing Us A Song prominent in the betting having contested that race last time.

Omni Man was ahead of Sing US A Song that day, but the latter wasn't seen to anything like best effect having blown the start and it would be no surprise to see them finish much closer together this time around.

However, the market hasn't missed either and I'm happy to take them on each-way with Novelista, who has finished a narrow runner-up on his last two starts, arguably shaping better than the bare result both times.

Charlie Johnston's son of Lope De Vega is a strong galloping type and I'm hoping that William Buick makes plenty of use of him as he drops back from 1m 6f to this 1m 4f trip. The Johnston stable likes to have winners at this meeting and often targets it from an early stage, so it would be no surprise to see Novelista outrun his 11/112.00 odds.

Recommended Bet Back Novelista, Each-Way, in 13:20 Goodwood SBK 11/1

The 5f Group 3 Molecomb Stakes has a relatively short-priced favourite in the shape of Lady Iman with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle for the first time, but the race is a bit more open than the betting suggests and she's not for me at 11/82.38, particularly with a 3lb penalty to carry.

Godolphin's Military Code provides solid opposition against her, and he was back to form when second in listed company at Sandown last time having got a bit above himself and run disappointingly in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He isn't passed over lightly, but another who ran at Royal Ascot makes more appeal.

Kevin Ryan's Ameeq was off the mark at the second time of asking in a maiden at Nottingham in June and then ran a fine race to finish fourth to Charles Darwin in the Norfolk Stakes on his most recent outing, catching the eye with how he went through the race. He also did well to stick on as well as he did given he was struck on the head by a rival's whip in the final furlong.

The form of that contest is already looking really strong, with four subsequent winners emerging from it, and I'm hopeful Ameeq can make that five with victory here.

Recommended Bet Back Ameeq to win 14:30 Goodwood SBK 11/2

The final ITV race on Wednesday is a 1m 2f fillies' handicap and it can go to Roger Varian's well-bred Model Yuko, who retains plenty of scope for improvement having made just three career starts.

This daughter of Al Kazeem is related to stacks of winners and she built on the promise of her first two starts to get off the mark in straightforward fashion on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in June. Sent straight to the front under Silvestre De Sousa, Model Yuko won by daylight and there have already been a pair of winners emerging from that race, giving the form a solid look.

For one with her pedigree, an opening mark of 85 could look very generous as she steps into handicap company for the first time and this uncomplicated sort should get another good trip from stall two.