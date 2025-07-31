Thursday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's Day 3 Glorious Goodwood bets
Mark Milligan is back to preview day 3 of Glorious Goodwood and has a trio of selections for Thursday...
-
Each-way value in cracking opening handicap
-
Whirl will be tough to beat once again
-
Speedy filly to lead in the way in ITV closer
13:20 Goodwood - Back Serenity Blue E/W @ 11/1
Serenity Blue
- J: P. J. McDonald
- T: James Horton
- F: 511
This is often one of the strongest three-year-old handicaps of the season and this renewal should prove no exception, with any number of the 18-strong field still open to progression. It's highly likely there are quite a few future Group performers lurking in there.
The one that heads the market is French raider Best Secret, and he could well be the proverbial 'Group horse in a handicap' having had a rather unlucky passage when third at Royal Ascot last time. However, he hasn't been missed in the market and his current price of 3/14.00 doesn't make a great amount of appeal given the number of potential improvers elsewhere.
Of those likely improvers, Serenity Blue is tempting from an each-way perspective.
James Horton's charge cost £360k as a yearling and that's not a surprise given he's related to some smart performers.
The selection was off the mark in novice company on just his second start and followed that up with success in a similar race last time, travelling fluently and always doing enough to hold off the year-older Stay In The Game in second.
Given his pedigree, there's every chance that an opening mark of 88 could underestimate him as he steps into handicaps for the first time and we've got the excellent bonus of seven places available on the Sportsbook.
15:05 Goodwood - Back Whirl @ 1/1
Whirl (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 4511-6121
Recently in this column I've written several times about how I believe the three-year-olds at middle distances and beyond are a little disproportionately favoured by the weight-for-age scale at this time of year and I'm expecting that to prove the case again as the Oaks runner-up Whirl takes on See The Fire in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes.
An easy winner of the Musidora at York in May, Whirl then ran a cracker to finish second to stablemate Minnie Hauk at Epsom before dropping back in trip to good effect at the Curragh last time, proving too strong for another Andrew Balding older filly in Kalpana.
Kalpana paid that form a handsome compliment when runner-up to Calandagan in last Saturday's King George at Ascot and it's difficult to see past Whirl in receipt of 9lb from See The Fire.
See The Fire herself is a consistent sort who can usually be relied upon to run her race and comes into this on the back of a fine Royal Ascot effort, though she'll likely have her hands full trying to give weight away to the Ballydoyle filly.
15:45 Goodwood - Back Ruby's Profit E/W @ 6/1
Ruby's Profit (Ire)
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole
- F: 443-12137
The three-year-old speedballs get their chance to shine in the 5f handicap that rounds off Thursday's ITV action and there's none faster in the field than previous C&D winner Ruby's Profit.
This pacey filly thrives over a speed-favouring 5f and she burned off her opposition when winning here in May. She then shaped as if still in top form when third in the three-year-old Dash at Epsom on her next outing.
She ran just respectably when seventh on her most recent start at Royal Ascot, but the stiff finish proved her undoing there and a return to this track should see her prove very hard to catch for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, who've already tasted success at the meeting this week.
Given the nature of these 5f races at Goodwood, an each-way play may prove the most prudent option, and we've got five places to go to war with on the Sportsbook.
Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
