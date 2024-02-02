Leopardstown 4th Feb (2m5f Grd3 Hcap Chs) Show Hide Sunday 4 February, 3.20pm Market rules Back Lay Meetingofthewaters 5.3 880 Inothewayurthinkin 5.5 880 James Du Berlais 6 8 Heart Wood 1.1 10 Classic Getaway 1.1 22 Perceval Legallois 9.4 880 Busselton 17 880 Adamantly Chosen 12 880 Percy Warner 14 1000 Cool Survivor 15.5 1000 Indiana Jones 1.1 1000 Lucid Dreams 13.5 1000 Hollow Games 13.5 21 Watch House Cross 17 1000 Birchdale 17.5 1000 Riaan 1.25 880 Fakir Doudairies 17.5 1000 Embittered 1.1 1000 Top Ville Ben 17.5 1000 Chavez 1.1 1000 Drumbear 1.1 1000 Vanillier 1.1 1000 El Barra 1.1 1000 Fire Attack 1.1 1000 Good Time Jonny 1.1 1000 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today