Hukum and Westover look strong going into race

Good ground perfect for Bay Bridge

I wrote recently that if I was backing three horses in a race that I was covering for this column, then I would tip them all if the Betfair prices allowed. And here I am, true to my word.

In Sunday's Arc at Longchamp at 15:05, I recommend you back Hukum and Westover each-way, four places with the Sportsbook at 6/16.80 and 13/27.40 respectively, and Bay Bridge at 16.015/1 or bigger win-only on the Exchange.

And it could well have been three eachway recommendations had the Sportsbook odds-compilers not fancied Bay Bridge as well and stuck him in at 11/112.00, when he is a touch bigger elsewhere.

However, to be fair, I am not totally sold on Bay Bridge's stamina in this lofty grade, so win-only is probably the best way to go, anyway. I'd be happy to back him at 12/113.00 or bigger on the Exchange, if the price shortens dramatically.

Surely, it is glaringly obvious that Hukum and Westover are the two best horses going into the race on their King George duel, a contest in which the former came out best by a head with Jim Crowley going three strikes over the permitted six (two more than Rob Hornby on the runner-up).

King Of Steel was 4 ½ lengths back in third, with Luxembourg a further 3 ¼ lengths adrift in fourth, and that pair hardly let the form down in the Irish Champion Stakes, for all both may be better at 1m2f.

No. 7 (14) Hukum (Ire) Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Hukum's previous CV included a 4 ½-length trouncing of Pyledriver in the 2022 Coronation Cup and he looks sure to play a hand in the finish with anything like a decent passage from stall 14.

I acknowledge I am not the biggest fan of the rider (I could hardly deny it) but good horses make good jockeys, and Hukum is just about the top dog in here on what we know.

Back Hukum e-w @ 6/16.80 Bet now

No. 6 (1) Westover Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The time of the King George also had the clock-watchers purring and Westover's body of work suggests he will be hard to kick out of the frame if he too gets a half-decent run through from tricky trap one.

He obviously wasn't at his best when seventh on unfavourably testing ground in this race last year but since then he has chased home Equinox in Meydan, bumped into a peak-form Emily Upjohn (she is very, very good when on song) and then saw off subsequent Group 1 winner Zagrey at Saint-Cloud before going to Ascot.

If Westover runs to the level of any of his last four starts, then he will surely have to be dragged kicking and screaming out of the first four.

Put it this way, if he is out of the first four, I will be kicking and screaming, too.

Back Westover e-w @ 13/27.40 Bet now

No. 5 (6) Bay Bridge Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

If there is one horse to spoil their party, I think it could well be Bay Bridge.

Now, this horse has failed to deliver on the stratospheric promise of his 5-length dismissal of Mostahdaf in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes last season, though that could be a harsh assessment given he has won a Group 1 and been placed three times in the highest grade since.

But that Champion Stakes win at Ascot in October aside, I think most people who saw him win that night at Sandown thought he was destined to rate nearer 130 than 120.

However, it could be that most of us were wrong about him - including myself, as I have backed him ante-post to win the 1m2f Champion Stakes again this year - and that his true calling could be this 1m4f trip, especially on decent ground in France on Sunday.

It looks like being good ground, by the way, and that is perfect for him.

I was initially lukewarm on his Group 3 win at Kempton last time, the first time he has raced over 1m4f, as he pretty much did as he was entitled to do on form, even if the 3 ¾-length runner-up Candleford, rated 110, is no mug.

However, having looked at the race again a few times, I have really warmed to the manner in which he quickened up to put the race to bed, and then continue to lengthen all the way to the line.

Now, this will be a sterner stamina test - though bizarrely I couldn't see any front-runner in the race, so maybe not - but he is well drawn in six to sit handy if he breaks adequately, and he is clearly unexposed over the trip.

And, hindsight being a wonderful thing, that Brigadier Gerard win certainly hinted that a further 2f could suit the way he poured it on late against a now 128-rated rival. I have watched it again and it really did have the wow factor.

Back Bay Bridge @ 16.015/1 or bigger Bet now

If I see a bet in any other of the Sunday races at Longchamp once those markets have beefed up, I will be back, as someone may have said in the past.

Good luck.

