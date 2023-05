NAP

Free Wind - 14:25 York

Free Wind produced a career-best effort when last seen winning the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock in July, overcoming significant interference to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths with plenty in hand.

Her subsequent absence suggests she possibly hasn't been the easiest to train, but she has a good record when fresh and her form is certainly the best on offer in this line-up.

With further progress also likely after just seven starts, Free Wind is very hard to oppose on her belated return to action.

No. 3 (6) Free Wind (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.18 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Epictetus - 15:35 York

Epictetus was a smart two-year-old last season and didn't need to reproduce that form to make a successful reappearance in a listed event at Epsom a few weeks ago, just needing to be kept up to his work late on to land the spoils by three quarters of a length (had a bit in hand).

He is entitled to strip fitter with that run under his belt and the better ground here is likely to be in his favour, too.

His juvenile form marginally sets the standard in this line-up and he is fancied to establish himself as a genuine classic contender by coming out on top in a wide-open edition of the Dante.

No. 5 (5) Epictetus (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Designer - 13:50 York

Designer shaped as if retaining all her ability after six months off when finishing fourth in a listed event at Bath last time, keeping on well to be beaten only two and three-quarter lengths.

She is back in a handicap today and can line up from the same mark as when filling the runner-up spot at Doncaster on her final start of last year.

Previously a winner over this course and distance at the Ebor Festival, she seems sure to be thereabouts once again if taking a step forward with her reappearance under her belt.