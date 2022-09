NAP: Zebra Star is interesting on handicap debut

Zebra Star - 14:45 Yarmouth

There is stamina on the dam's side of Zebra Star's pedigree and she didn't show much on her debut at Lingfield in July, but it is her second run, where she finished runner-up to a useful sort over course and distance, which makes her of interest.

She was well suited by a step up in trip on that occasion, keeping on well in the closing stages without being unduly punished and leaving he impression she has a fair amount of ability. The run probably came too soon when she failed to build on that promise back at Lingfield four days later, but she has been freshened up since and doesn't look badly treated on the form of her middle run. William Buick is in the saddle for the first time and a big run is expected.

No. 8 (3) Zebra Star (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.1 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 61

NEXT BEST: Admiralty House can open his account

Admiralty House - 15:55 Yarmouth

Admiralty House has some strong form to his name and he returned to form when runner-up in a three-year-old handicap at Newbury last time.

He was well suited by being back in a soundly-run race and there is an argument to be made that he may have won if he didn't meet some trouble for all the winner always seemed to be doing enough in front.

Admiralty House still had plenty to do around two furlongs out where he was forced to switch paths and he stayed on well once finding his stride in the closing stages, leaving the impression this sort of mark shouldn't be beyond him. This also doesn't appear to be as strong of a race so he has a big chance of opening his account if building on that effort.

No. 7 (10) Admiralty House SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 80

EACH-WAY: Kingmania can go well after a break

Kingmania - 16:30 Yarmouth

Kingmania was well backed to open her account over seven furlongs at this course on her final start in 2020 and she looked very progressive when winning her first two starts back last season.

However, she has been underwhelming in three starts so far this campaign, having no obvious excuses but just failing to fire for one reason or another. Kingmania has been given a break since, though, and represents a trainer who does well at this course. She also has a fair record when fresh and she may be worth chancing to bounce back to form from a mark she should be competitive from.