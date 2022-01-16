- Trainer: Mark Loughnane
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 83
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: There's a Storm brewing
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.
"The winner of that race had a luckless race since and the runner-up won next time, so the form looks solid..."
NAP: A precision bet
Precision Storm - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Precision Storm's last win came over this course and distance around this time last year from a 7lb lower mark and he has been shaping better than the bare result of late. He wasn't seen to best effect when third over course and distance over Christmas, racing freely and leaving the impression he would have been suited by a stronger gallop. The winner of that race had a luckless race since and the runner-up won next time, so the form looks solid, and Precision Storm is expected to prove himself on a good mark.
NEXT BEST: Mudlahhim can capitalise on a drop in grade
Mudlahhim - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Mudlahhim is a useful performer at his best, as he showed when opening his account for these connections at Kempton in the summer, and he appears to have been found a good opening here. He was easy to back, and never looked like winning in a handicap over course and distance earlier this month, but that was a much more competitive event than the one he faces here, and he should have a class edge on these rivals.
EACH-WAY: More to come from Allowed
Allowed is bred to be useful and showed improved form on handicap debut when third to the reopposing Billy Roberts over this course and distance 18 days ago. She is less exposed than that rival, though, and while she shaped as though she would have been seen to better effect over a longer trip, she is also entitled to progress again. Allowed gets a 3lb swing with Billy Roberts now and is well worth backing to reverse the form.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 17th Jan (7f Stks)Show Hide
Monday 17 January, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mudlahhim
|Giuseppe Cassioli
|I Am A Dreamer
|One Hart
|Kodi Gold
|Praise Of Shadows
|Gossamer Silk
Wolverhampton 17th Jan (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 17 January, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Society Red
|Alexander James
|Byford
|Precision Storm
|All Yours
|Surprise Exhibit
|Seventh Kingdom
|Civil Law
Wolverhampton 17th Jan (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 17 January, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Almufeed
|Billy Roberts
|Diamond Jill
|Allowed
|Hot Day
|Dandy Maestro
|Mitigator
|Zoom Zoom Babe
|Shes No Angel
|Hes A Latchico
|Crestwood
|Pilot Wings