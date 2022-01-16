Wolverhampton Racing Tips: There's a Storm brewing

NAP: A precision bet

Precision Storm - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Precision Storm's last win came over this course and distance around this time last year from a 7lb lower mark and he has been shaping better than the bare result of late. He wasn't seen to best effect when third over course and distance over Christmas, racing freely and leaving the impression he would have been suited by a stronger gallop. The winner of that race had a luckless race since and the runner-up won next time, so the form looks solid, and Precision Storm is expected to prove himself on a good mark.

No. 8 (8) Precision Storm EXC 4.5 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST: Mudlahhim can capitalise on a drop in grade

Mudlahhim - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Mudlahhim is a useful performer at his best, as he showed when opening his account for these connections at Kempton in the summer, and he appears to have been found a good opening here. He was easy to back, and never looked like winning in a handicap over course and distance earlier this month, but that was a much more competitive event than the one he faces here, and he should have a class edge on these rivals.

No. 2 (7) Mudlahhim (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Mia Biggs

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: More to come from Allowed

Allowed - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Allowed is bred to be useful and showed improved form on handicap debut when third to the reopposing Billy Roberts over this course and distance 18 days ago. She is less exposed than that rival, though, and while she shaped as though she would have been seen to better effect over a longer trip, she is also entitled to progress again. Allowed gets a 3lb swing with Billy Roberts now and is well worth backing to reverse the form.