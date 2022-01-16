To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: There's a Storm brewing

Wolverhampton
There is all-weather racing at Wolverhampton on Monday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.

"The winner of that race had a luckless race since and the runner-up won next time, so the form looks solid..."

NAP: A precision bet

Precision Storm - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Precision Storm's last win came over this course and distance around this time last year from a 7lb lower mark and he has been shaping better than the bare result of late. He wasn't seen to best effect when third over course and distance over Christmas, racing freely and leaving the impression he would have been suited by a stronger gallop. The winner of that race had a luckless race since and the runner-up won next time, so the form looks solid, and Precision Storm is expected to prove himself on a good mark.

NEXT BEST: Mudlahhim can capitalise on a drop in grade

Mudlahhim - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Mudlahhim is a useful performer at his best, as he showed when opening his account for these connections at Kempton in the summer, and he appears to have been found a good opening here. He was easy to back, and never looked like winning in a handicap over course and distance earlier this month, but that was a much more competitive event than the one he faces here, and he should have a class edge on these rivals.

EACH-WAY: More to come from Allowed

Allowed - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Allowed is bred to be useful and showed improved form on handicap debut when third to the reopposing Billy Roberts over this course and distance 18 days ago. She is less exposed than that rival, though, and while she shaped as though she would have been seen to better effect over a longer trip, she is also entitled to progress again. Allowed gets a 3lb swing with Billy Roberts now and is well worth backing to reverse the form.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Precision Storm @ 5.59/2 in the 18:00 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Mudlahhim @ 2.77/4 in the 17:00 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Allowed @ 8.07/1 in the 19:30 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 17th Jan (7f Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 17 January, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mudlahhim
Giuseppe Cassioli
I Am A Dreamer
One Hart
Kodi Gold
Praise Of Shadows
Gossamer Silk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 17th Jan (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 17 January, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Society Red
Alexander James
Byford
Precision Storm
All Yours
Surprise Exhibit
Seventh Kingdom
Civil Law
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 17th Jan (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 17 January, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Almufeed
Billy Roberts
Diamond Jill
Allowed
Hot Day
Dandy Maestro
Mitigator
Zoom Zoom Babe
Shes No Angel
Hes A Latchico
Crestwood
Pilot Wings
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips