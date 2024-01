A Wincanton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wincanton Nap - 14:45 - Back Steel Ally

No. 7 Steel Ally (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Steel Ally didn't build on his encouraging start in bumpers start in bumpers, but he made a very encouraging start over hurdles at Ffos Las in November, arguably unlucky not to win.

He had the run of the race, but was in control when a very awkward landing at the last handed the initiative to one he'd otherwise have kept at bay.

Admittedly, he disappointed last time, way too keen in testing conditions, but he has been freshened up since, and is well worth another chance to confirm the promise of his debut in this sphere.

Back Steel Ally on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wincanton Next Best - 14:15 - Back Brave Jen

No. 5 Brave Jen SBK 15/8 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Brave Jen remains a maiden, but she left the form of her hurdling debut well behind when finishing runner-up in a mares' listed event at Newbury in December, outrunning odds of 50/1 and only beaten a neck.

She was sent of an even bigger price in the Challow Hurdle last time, but found that company too steep, off the bridle by halfway and never going on the softest ground she has encountered.

On her previous form, she sets the standard on form back in novice company, though, and will likely take the beating if back on-song.