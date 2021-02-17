Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 February

#2 Doc Amster - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

Doc Amster cut little ice in a Gulfstream optional claimer last time but today's switch to Tampa coupled with a drop in grade should show him in a much better light. Fire Marshall Bill has been in good form of late and has a jockey up with a great record here. He looks the one for the runner-up spot, with Five of Hearts fancied for third.

#4 You're The Best - Tampa Bay R6 (19:51)

You're The Best has been performing with credit in stronger maiden claimers than this one over on the Miami circuit and looks the clear pick to get off the mark at the eighth time of asking. Main danger Dudes Lawyer has run well on both starts to date and may still have a bit of improvement to come, while Rachel's Wish is less up against it on this occasion and can emerge best of the rest.

#4 Dancin At The Ritz - Tampa Bay R8 (20:51)

Dancin At The Ritz was much better than the bare result when third over today's C&D last time having been caught very wide on both turns. A better trip this time should see her go very close. D Flat White was just ahead of the selection in that contest and can chase her home this time, while Cattaleya Ronith also requires a closer look.

