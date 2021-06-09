To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 9 June

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Parx on Wednesday.

"...takes a steep drop in class for this claimer..."

Timeform on Tringale

#5 Social Group - Parx R1 (17:55 BST)

Social Group is of interest on stable debut and has decent prospects, particularly if getting the fast pace that seems likely. Open Lengths looks to have been well placed off the back of a good run last time and is likely to be on the premises too, while Jw's Third Mischie also requires a second look.

#5 Top Boss - Parx R2 (18:22 BST)

Below form at this track on his most recent start, Top Boss is facing an easier assignment than this time around and has leading claims. Rack Gin has to be of interest as he starts out for a new barn and could well emerge as best of the rest, while The Method also demands scrutiny.

#6 Tringale - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

Tringale hasn't been at his best on both starts for his current yard but takes a steep drop in class for this claimer and should put up a much better showing. Appealing Future ran well last time and is another who is entitled to a closer look. Septimus Severus can emerge as the best of those remaining.

Recommended bets

Philadelphia (US) 9th Jun (R1 1m Claim)

Wednesday 9 June, 5.55pm

Wicked Strong Alex
Jws Third Mischie
Unbridled John
End All Get All
Social Group
Open Lengths
Piggybank
Risque Rebel
Philadelphia (US) 9th Jun (R2 7f Claim)

Wednesday 9 June, 6.22pm

Myhessexpress
Longtail
Quintarelli
Rack Gin
Top Boss
The Method
Mr. Fidget
Chub On Da Run
Philadelphia (US) 9th Jun (R6 7f Claim)

Wednesday 9 June, 8.10pm

Appealing Future
Aced
Jwstrickymischief
Septimius Severus
Heros Reward
Tringale
Spikes Shirl
