Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 9 December

#4 Ron Don Scorsese - Penn National R1 (23:00 GMT)

Ron Don Scorsese bounced back to form when just touched off by a nose at this track last time and has strong claims of going one better in this similar contest. Auld Lange Syne will be a threat if returning to the level he showed when winning at Delaware in September, while Cargo Ship isn't ruled out either.

#2 Fine N Dandy - Penn National R2 (23:26 GMT)

In a race devoid of early speed, it looks like previous C&D winner Fine N Dandy could well control things from the front. Timothy Ritchey's gelding will be tough to catch if able to dictate. Biletnikoff may be the one for the forecast, while Biff is another that should be thereabouts.

#8 Cactus Jack - Penn National R3 (23:52 GMT)

The hat-trick seeking Cactus Jack posted a career best when winning here last time and looks sure to go well again. A handy draw outside his main pace rival should enable the selection to get a good pitch early doors. Downhill Racer looks like emerging as the main danger.

