Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 September

#5 Flat Out Flying - Delaware Park, R6 (20:45)

In a race lacking depth, Flat Out Flying can complete a C&D hat-trick. Subsequently claimed back by Cathal Lynch after winning by six lengths on his sole start for Jamie Ness last time, he's also proven on wet tracks should the forecast rain arrive. Marco Island makes some appeal having switched barns and Hit The Ticket cane see out the 1-2-3.

#5 Cinco Star - Canterbury Park, R7 (01:10)

Cinco Start has never finished outside the first two from just a handful of races on turf and looks the one to side with in this stakes race for locally bred horses. Recording a noteworthy speedfigure when beaten a nose in a similar event here back in June, it's form that's subsequently worked out. El Tizar is consistent and can chase the selection home.

#5 Never Compromise - Charles Town, R4 (01:25)

Never Compromise takes a drop in grade and looks the one to beat in this claimer. He's won three times from nine starts, and with his barn in good form, should take advantage in calmer waters. Auburn Mill won a similar event last time and should make a bold bid from the front, whilst Jeffrey Scott isn't discounted for minor money.

