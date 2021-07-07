To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 7 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Evangeline Downs and Finger Lakes on Wednesday.

"...his recent third after a 246-day absence should have blown away any cobwebs..."

Timeform on Mo And Go

#3 Mo And Go - Finger Lakes R1 (18:10)

Mo And Go can claim the spoils in this claiming event. He's won twice from four starts since switching barns, under a change to front-running tactics, and his recent third after a 246-day absence should have blown away any cobwebs. Where Ya Goin Owen and Engineers Report can step up in the race for minor money.

#6 Hannah Dances - Finger Lakes R4 (19:37)

An interesting allowance race can go the way of Hannah Dances, who has won both her starts this season since switching barns. She set steady fractions and coasted home last time, taking her career tally to five wins from nine starts. Risky Analysis is a consistent performer, albeit doing most of her running below this distance, and can chase the selection home.

#1A Kris T. - Evangeline Downs R1 (23:50)

Kris T. can resume winning ways after a short break. She did well to last up with the pace after racing three-wide over C&D last time, caught by a closer late on and beaten only a head. She may well get her own way out in front this time. The pair she split that day, Memory Magic and Nana's Joy, can fight out the places.

Recommended bets

#3 Mo And Go – Finger Lakes R1 (18:10)
#6 Hannah Dances – Finger Lakes R4 (19:37)
#1A Kris T. – Evangeline Downs R1 (23:50)

Finger Lakes (US) 7th Jul (R1 1m Claim)

Wednesday 7 July, 6.10pm

Market rules

Finger Lakes (US) 7th Jul (R4 6f Allw)

Wednesday 7 July, 7.37pm

Market rules

Evangeline Downs (US) 7th Jul (R1 1m Claim)

Wednesday 7 July, 11.50pm

Market rules

