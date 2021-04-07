Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 7 April

#1 Ox Trot - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15 BST)

Ox Trot did enough to suggest he remains in form last time, despite finishing only seventh. Today's drop back in grade should see him go close. Twin Valor is less up against it on this occasion and appeals most of the remainder, while D'urban Park is likely to be thereabouts as well.

#1 Dohko - Tampa Bay R2 (17:44 BST)

Placed on his last three starts, Dohko is weighted to go well and sets a good standard in this $8k claiming contest. Got Fashion comes here in a very good vein of form and can come out best of the rest, while Mr. Sarcastic merits a second look as well.

#7 Heather Hills - Tampa Bay R3 (18:15 BST)

Heather Hills has been runner-up on her last three outings and looks to have good prospects of finally going one better this time around. Ledecky hasn't been in great form of late but likely also to go close if bouncing back, while I'llmakeyousmile demands respect as well.

