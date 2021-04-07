To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 7 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"...has been runner-up on her last three outings..."

Timeform on Heather Hills

#1 Ox Trot - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15 BST)

Ox Trot did enough to suggest he remains in form last time, despite finishing only seventh. Today's drop back in grade should see him go close. Twin Valor is less up against it on this occasion and appeals most of the remainder, while D'urban Park is likely to be thereabouts as well.

#1 Dohko - Tampa Bay R2 (17:44 BST)

Placed on his last three starts, Dohko is weighted to go well and sets a good standard in this $8k claiming contest. Got Fashion comes here in a very good vein of form and can come out best of the rest, while Mr. Sarcastic merits a second look as well.

#7 Heather Hills - Tampa Bay R3 (18:15 BST)

Heather Hills has been runner-up on her last three outings and looks to have good prospects of finally going one better this time around. Ledecky hasn't been in great form of late but likely also to go close if bouncing back, while I'llmakeyousmile demands respect as well.

Recommended bets

#1 Ox Trot – Tampa Bay R1 (17:15 BST)
#1 Dohko – Tampa Bay R2 (17:44 BST)
#7 Heather Hills – Tampa Bay R3 (18:15 BST)

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 7th Apr (R1 7f Claim)

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 7th Apr (R2 1m Claim)

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 7th Apr (R3 7f Claim)

