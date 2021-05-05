Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 May

#1A Mustn't Grumble - Parx R2 (18:22)

Placed on her last two starts, Mustn't Grumble is in decent nick at present and is the one they all have to beat in this starter allowance contest. Originaly From Dot is weighted to go well and can chase the selection home, while Aegean Sea also requires consideration.

#7 Releasethethunder - Parx R5 (19:43)

Releasethethunder was below form last time but had excuses and is better judged on his previous effort when a fair third in a better race than this. He will be hard to beat on these terms and looks worth a wager. Macho Jack comes here in a very good vein of form and is rated the biggest danger.

#6 Mount Travers - Parx R8 (21:04)

Mount Travers has been posting some consistent placed efforts of late and should take plenty of beating in an optional claimer that isn't the deepest. Fortune's Fool is switching back to dirt from turf and looks a threat, while Violent Turbulence can make the first three as well.

