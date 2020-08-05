To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US PGA Championship Tips

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 August

Racing in America
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at Saratoga on Wednesday...

"...makes plenty of appeal on various counts..."

Timeform on Han Sense

#8 Mine the Coin - Saratoga R2 (18:21)

Mine the Coin was a good runner-up over 6.5f at Belmont last time and looks to have decent prospects now he moves back up in distance. Soul Fight is of interest on stable debut and is also likely to be on the premises, while The Joke's On You and Naughty Prince aren't out of it either.

#5 Harlem Heights - Saratoga R7 (21:12)

Harlem Heights has shaped with promise in all three starts to date and looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark in this maiden. Todd Pletcher's first-time starter Black Magic Woman is sure to attract plenty of attention but the experience edge may just count for the selection.

#8 Han Sense - Saratoga R8 (21:46)

Han Sense makes plenty of appeal on various counts, not least his fine comeback effort when second at Belmont last month. Super Dude - just behind the selection last time - is one to be interested in with Irad Ortiz booked and is likely to be in the mix too, while Grumps Little Tots can't be ruled out of it either.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#8 Mine the Coin – Saratoga R2 (18:21)
#5 Harlem Heights – Saratoga R7 (21:12)
#8 Han Sense – Saratoga R8 (21:46)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sara (US) 5th Aug (R2 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 5 August, 6.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Macho Boy
Icy Dude
Soul Fight
Sneads
The Jokes On You
Naughty Prince
King Of American
Mine The Coin
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sara (US) 5th Aug (R7 7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 5 August, 9.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Black Magic Woman
Soft N Lovely
Love On The Run
Apurate
Harlem Heights
Superbloodwolfmoon
Heavenly Sis
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sara (US) 5th Aug (R8 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 5 August, 9.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Winstons Chance
Intrepid Heart
Dunph
Grumps Little Tots
Super Dude
Prompt
Han Sense
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles