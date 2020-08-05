Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 August

#8 Mine the Coin - Saratoga R2 (18:21)

Mine the Coin was a good runner-up over 6.5f at Belmont last time and looks to have decent prospects now he moves back up in distance. Soul Fight is of interest on stable debut and is also likely to be on the premises, while The Joke's On You and Naughty Prince aren't out of it either.

#5 Harlem Heights - Saratoga R7 (21:12)

Harlem Heights has shaped with promise in all three starts to date and looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark in this maiden. Todd Pletcher's first-time starter Black Magic Woman is sure to attract plenty of attention but the experience edge may just count for the selection.

#8 Han Sense - Saratoga R8 (21:46)

Han Sense makes plenty of appeal on various counts, not least his fine comeback effort when second at Belmont last month. Super Dude - just behind the selection last time - is one to be interested in with Irad Ortiz booked and is likely to be in the mix too, while Grumps Little Tots can't be ruled out of it either.