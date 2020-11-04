To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 November

American racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform select the best bets from Penn National on Wednesday...

"She is taken to go one better this time..."

Timeform on Premium Motion

#3 Got the Gist - Penn National R2 (23:27)

Got the Gist is dropping in grade and has to be considered on first start for a new trainer in a race that lacks depth. Penny in Love enters calculations on strike rate here alone and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Luna also demands respect.

#6 Show Maid - Penn National R3 (23:54)

The unexposed Show Maid ran well to be second in a similar race to this over C&D last time and has fewer question marks than most of these. Tribal Princess beat the remainder hands down last time and appeals as best of the rest, while Ridgelysredhot also needs a closer look.

#10 Premium Motion - Penn National R10 (03:04)

Premium Motion is in a good vein of form right now having finished second on her last two outings. She is taken to go one better this time, with Giuliana Vee rated as the biggest threat. Raisetonew Heights and Vanessas's Secret are others to keep an eye on.

Penn (US) 4th Nov (R2 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 11.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lunar Star
Maximum Entropy
Got The Gist
Shackle Me Good
There Goes My Girl
Luna
Penny In Love
Tink
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Penn (US) 4th Nov (R3 1m Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 11.54pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tribal Princess
Shore Shot
Gotta Get Smart
Offeryoucantrefuse
Wee Arch
Show Maid
Bella Lucia
Treasure Tails
Button Candy
Checking The Mark
Ridgelysredhot
Blueberry Dudette
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Penn (US) 4th Nov (R10 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 November, 3.04am

Market rules

Back Lay
Sues Monster Baby
Snow Blossom
Raisetonew Heights
Youarestillthewon
Secuencia
Sunshine Bay
Vanessas Secret
Eye Of The Wildcat
Giuliana Vee
Premium Motion
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
