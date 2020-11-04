Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 November

#3 Got the Gist - Penn National R2 (23:27)

Got the Gist is dropping in grade and has to be considered on first start for a new trainer in a race that lacks depth. Penny in Love enters calculations on strike rate here alone and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Luna also demands respect.

#6 Show Maid - Penn National R3 (23:54)

The unexposed Show Maid ran well to be second in a similar race to this over C&D last time and has fewer question marks than most of these. Tribal Princess beat the remainder hands down last time and appeals as best of the rest, while Ridgelysredhot also needs a closer look.

#10 Premium Motion - Penn National R10 (03:04)

Premium Motion is in a good vein of form right now having finished second on her last two outings. She is taken to go one better this time, with Giuliana Vee rated as the biggest threat. Raisetonew Heights and Vanessas's Secret are others to keep an eye on.

