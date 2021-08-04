Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 August

Shamalamadingdong (Saratoga R6, 20:55 BST) is taken to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. She was beaten a neck after duelling with the winner on the pace last time, pair well clear of the rest, and a repeat should make her hard to beat. Empress of War appeals for forecast purposes.

Sevier (Parx R10, 22:07 BST) stands out in this company and can complete the four-timer. The selection has been in great heart this season, comfortably winning all three races for this barn, and can add yet another starters allowance race to his tally. Old rival Getoffmyback can chase him home, whilst Naughty Prince can see out the 1-2-3.

Armed Escort (Mountaineer Park R5, 01:40 BST) won two claimers here in 2020 and made an encouraging return over C&D two weeks ago. Up with the pace until the lengthy absence told in the home stretch, he should be difficult to beat with that run under his belt. Excelisberg is a danger if fully tuned up on return, whilst Salt On The Rim has place claims.

