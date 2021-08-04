To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform select the best bet at three different tracks on Wednesday...

"...made an encouraging return over C&D two weeks ago..."

Timeform on Armed Escort

Shamalamadingdong (Saratoga R6, 20:55 BST) is taken to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. She was beaten a neck after duelling with the winner on the pace last time, pair well clear of the rest, and a repeat should make her hard to beat. Empress of War appeals for forecast purposes.

Sevier (Parx R10, 22:07 BST) stands out in this company and can complete the four-timer. The selection has been in great heart this season, comfortably winning all three races for this barn, and can add yet another starters allowance race to his tally. Old rival Getoffmyback can chase him home, whilst Naughty Prince can see out the 1-2-3.

Armed Escort (Mountaineer Park R5, 01:40 BST) won two claimers here in 2020 and made an encouraging return over C&D two weeks ago. Up with the pace until the lengthy absence told in the home stretch, he should be difficult to beat with that run under his belt. Excelisberg is a danger if fully tuned up on return, whilst Salt On The Rim has place claims.

Mountaineer Park (US) 4th Aug (R5 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 1.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
I Am Iron Man
Salt On The Rim
Excelisberg
Pink Rubans
Mister Europa
Fifth Avenue Flash
Armed Escort
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips