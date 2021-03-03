To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"..looks worth supporting in what isn't a particularly strong claimer."

Timeform on Silver Edge

#7 Successful Legacy - Tampa Bay R7 (20:17)

Successful Legacy is unbeaten on turf and can further stretch that record with another win in this starter allowance contest. She was impressive in a claimer over today's C&D on her most recent outing. Atlantic Princess has a decent chance on these terms and is also likely to go close, while She Dazzle makes up the three.

#7 Silver Edge - Tampa Bay R8 (20:48)

Silver Edge has been running consistently well in defeat of late and looks worth supporting in what isn't a particularly strong claimer. Brice has been uncharacteristically poor on his last few starts but would have a strong chance if returning to his best, while Mozano also requires consideration.

#9 Silent Jet - Tampa Bay R9 (21:19)

Silent Jet made all for a convincing success over this C&D last month and should take plenty of beating in his follow-up bid. He's unlikely to quite have the run of things to the same extent this time, but having won from off the pace previously, that isn't too much of a concern. Rough Night is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Rudiger also needs a second look.

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

#7 Successful Legacy - Tampa Bay R7 (20:17)
#7 Silver Edge - Tampa Bay R8 (20:48)
#9 Silent Jet - Tampa Bay R9 (21:19)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 3rd Mar (R7 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 3 March, 8.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Atlantic Princess
Miss Tourista
Cool O Toole
Dixieland Darling
Ball Lightning
Beauty Genius
Successful Legacy
She Dazzle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 3rd Mar (R8 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 3 March, 8.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shakem N Breakem
Prequalified
Brice
Poco Charlie
Cogan
Blame Bishop
Silver Edge
Mozano
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 3rd Mar (R9 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 3 March, 9.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sancocho
Bunster
Regal Speaker
Rudiger
Dazzling Truths
Mayrhofen
Rough Night
Dcraziness
Silent Jet
Smart Warrior
Toss
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles