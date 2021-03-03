Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 March

#7 Successful Legacy - Tampa Bay R7 (20:17)

Successful Legacy is unbeaten on turf and can further stretch that record with another win in this starter allowance contest. She was impressive in a claimer over today's C&D on her most recent outing. Atlantic Princess has a decent chance on these terms and is also likely to go close, while She Dazzle makes up the three.

#7 Silver Edge - Tampa Bay R8 (20:48)

Silver Edge has been running consistently well in defeat of late and looks worth supporting in what isn't a particularly strong claimer. Brice has been uncharacteristically poor on his last few starts but would have a strong chance if returning to his best, while Mozano also requires consideration.

#9 Silent Jet - Tampa Bay R9 (21:19)

Silent Jet made all for a convincing success over this C&D last month and should take plenty of beating in his follow-up bid. He's unlikely to quite have the run of things to the same extent this time, but having won from off the pace previously, that isn't too much of a concern. Rough Night is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Rudiger also needs a second look.