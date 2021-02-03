To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 February

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...meets nothing of that calibre in this field and ought to put up a good showing..."

Timeform on Starship Reina

#2 Say Adios - Tampa Bay R1 (17:32)

A wide-margin winner at Gulfstream in December, Say Adios couldn't repeat the dose in a stronger race there last time but has strong claims shipping in to Tampa for this lesser affair. Glory Roll ran very well to win last time and looks the likeliest to finish second, while Rattlesnake Road edges it for third place.

#6 D'urban Park - Tampa Bay R2 (18:00)

D'urban Park is back at a more suitable trip today having found the drop to 5.5f a little on the sharp side last time. Jon Arnett's veteran gelding looks sure put in a bold bid as he attempts to notch career win number fourteen. Bootlegger is another seems sure to go well, Purimeter is likely to be thereabouts too.

#5 Starship Reina - Tampa Bay R8 (21:00)

Starship Reina was no match for a filly that's firmly on the up last time but meets nothing of that calibre in this field and ought to put up a good showing. Judy's Way is of interest on stable debut and could well come out best of the remainder. Elusive Amelia can't be ruled out of it either.

Tampa (US) 3rd Feb (R1 6f Claim)

Wednesday 3 February, 5.32pm

Glory Roll
Say Adios
April Fog
Foxy Lady
Moon Over Victoria
Rattlesnakerose
Tampa (US) 3rd Feb (R2 7f Claim)

Wednesday 3 February, 6.00pm

Federal Case
My Discretion
Purimeter
Stone Hands
Bootlegger
Durban Park
Double Deep
Tampa (US) 3rd Feb (R8 6f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 3 February, 9.00pm

Judys Way
Rain Dance
My Sisters Keeper
Sarjenalli
Starship Reina
Pioneer Woman
Elusive Amelia
We The Clouds
