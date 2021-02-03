Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 February

#2 Say Adios - Tampa Bay R1 (17:32)

A wide-margin winner at Gulfstream in December, Say Adios couldn't repeat the dose in a stronger race there last time but has strong claims shipping in to Tampa for this lesser affair. Glory Roll ran very well to win last time and looks the likeliest to finish second, while Rattlesnake Road edges it for third place.

#6 D'urban Park - Tampa Bay R2 (18:00)

D'urban Park is back at a more suitable trip today having found the drop to 5.5f a little on the sharp side last time. Jon Arnett's veteran gelding looks sure put in a bold bid as he attempts to notch career win number fourteen. Bootlegger is another seems sure to go well, Purimeter is likely to be thereabouts too.

#5 Starship Reina - Tampa Bay R8 (21:00)

Starship Reina was no match for a filly that's firmly on the up last time but meets nothing of that calibre in this field and ought to put up a good showing. Judy's Way is of interest on stable debut and could well come out best of the remainder. Elusive Amelia can't be ruled out of it either.

