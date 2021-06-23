To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 23 June

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Parx and Penn National on Wednesday...

"...she can build on that to get off the mark at the second attempt..."

Timeform on Billieanne

#5 Billieanne - R7 Parx (20:37)

The penny slowly dropped with Billieanne on debut, and she can build on that to get off the mark at the second attempt. Slow in the early stages before staying on in the stretch to grab a place, she looks a solid candidate in this. Princess Runaway is a player if transferring her debut effort from turf to dirt.

#5 Shashashakemeup - R10 Parx (21:58)

This looks a good opportunity for Shashashakemeup to regain the winning thread. He has posted some respectable efforts in defeat in graded company and is dropping back from running in a Grade 1 last time. War Tocsin and Admiral Abe look sure to be thereabouts.

#8 Not Shy - R4 Penn National (00:18)

Not Shy's third-placed finish on her final start for Graham Motion should see her go close in a race that doesn't look the deepest. The selection also has the added bonus of first-time blinkers. Pegasus In Flight steps back up from 5f and should be on the premises.

Recommended bets

#5 Billieanne – R7 Parx (20:37)
#5 Shashashakemeup – R10 Parx (21:58)
#8 Not Shy – R4 Penn National (00:18)

Philadelphia (US) 23rd Jun (R7 7f Mdn)

Wednesday 23 June, 8.37pm

Market rules

Eight Danzas
Whistling Fool
Oxana
Princess Runaway
Billieanne
Reach For Thestars
Powwa Of Love
Philadelphia (US) 23rd Jun (R10 6f Allw)

Wednesday 23 June, 9.58pm

Market rules

Midtowncharlybrown
Admiral Abe
Pnutbutter Special
Thiscatcanjump
Shashashakemeup
Steadytillready
War Tocsin
Penn National (US) 23rd Jun (R4 1m1f Mdn)

Thursday 24 June, 12.18am

Market rules

Blueberry Pie
Bohemia Babe
Bella Bettina
Minding Millie
Farmavet
Pegasus In Flight
Swan Point
Not Shy
Cali Divine
Sidney Sue
Pepper Pot
Look What I Found
