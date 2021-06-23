Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 23 June

#5 Billieanne - R7 Parx (20:37)

The penny slowly dropped with Billieanne on debut, and she can build on that to get off the mark at the second attempt. Slow in the early stages before staying on in the stretch to grab a place, she looks a solid candidate in this. Princess Runaway is a player if transferring her debut effort from turf to dirt.

#5 Shashashakemeup - R10 Parx (21:58)

This looks a good opportunity for Shashashakemeup to regain the winning thread. He has posted some respectable efforts in defeat in graded company and is dropping back from running in a Grade 1 last time. War Tocsin and Admiral Abe look sure to be thereabouts.

#8 Not Shy - R4 Penn National (00:18)

Not Shy's third-placed finish on her final start for Graham Motion should see her go close in a race that doesn't look the deepest. The selection also has the added bonus of first-time blinkers. Pegasus In Flight steps back up from 5f and should be on the premises.

