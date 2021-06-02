To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 2 June

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Delaware and Penn National on Wednesday.

"...has an excellent chance at the weights in this optional claimer..."

Timeform on Jungle Juice

#4 Glossamer - Delaware R3 (19:15)

Glossamer is turned out again quickly after running her best race yet when runner-up last time and looks to have strong claims of breaking her maiden. Pearlyville also has a decent chance on these terms and is likely to be in the mix, while Estilio Elegante is another that requires respect.

#2 Jungle Juice - Delaware R6 (20:45)

Jungle Juice hasn't been beaten far on either of her last 2 starts and has an excellent chance at the weights in this optional claimer. Trunk of Money is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and should also go close, while A. P. Princess merits a closer look as well.

#2 Hebat - Penn National R6 (01:10)

Hebat is dropping markedly in class having competed at Belmont last time and looks to have good prospects in these shallower waters. Sayyida Al Hurra may well be the one for the forecast, while Perfect Hideaway can't be entirely ruled out either.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#4 Glossamer – Delaware R3 (19:15)
#2 Jungle Juice – Delaware R6 (20:45)
#2 Hebat – Penn National R6 (01:10)

Delaware Park (US) 2nd Jun (R3 1m Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 June, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Indehere
Estilo Elegante
Her Justice
Glossamer
Mayfield Of Dreams
Indian Nichols
Same Moon
Pearlyville
Ephemeral
Palio Siena
Bodacious Blend
My Lucky Heart
Running On Entry
Abilify
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Delaware Park (US) 2nd Jun (R6 6f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 June, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
A. P. Princess
Jungle Juice
Baci
Vics Cool Cat
Paisley Singing
Trunk Of Money
Larimar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Penn National (US) 2nd Jun (R6 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 3 June, 1.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
Sayyida Al Hurra
Hebat
Blue Rockette
Perfect Hideaway
Happycrest
Tamiami
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips