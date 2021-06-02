Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 2 June

#4 Glossamer - Delaware R3 (19:15)

Glossamer is turned out again quickly after running her best race yet when runner-up last time and looks to have strong claims of breaking her maiden. Pearlyville also has a decent chance on these terms and is likely to be in the mix, while Estilio Elegante is another that requires respect.

#2 Jungle Juice - Delaware R6 (20:45)

Jungle Juice hasn't been beaten far on either of her last 2 starts and has an excellent chance at the weights in this optional claimer. Trunk of Money is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and should also go close, while A. P. Princess merits a closer look as well.

#2 Hebat - Penn National R6 (01:10)

Hebat is dropping markedly in class having competed at Belmont last time and looks to have good prospects in these shallower waters. Sayyida Al Hurra may well be the one for the forecast, while Perfect Hideaway can't be entirely ruled out either.

