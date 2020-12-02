Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 2 December

#3 Minewellreceived - Tampa Bay R1 (17:20)

Minewellreceived was second in a better race than this at Monmouth Park last time and looks the one to beat, with the drop in grade sure to help. Big Boss Lady is likely to be thereabouts too, while Puffer Fish isn't entirely out of it either.

#2 Professional - Tampa Bay R2 (17:55)

Professional was well held on his first start for this barn last time and his new trainer wastes no time in dropping him in class. Mystic Link is less up against it on this occasion and is also likely to be thereabouts. Whistle Me Home is another who is entitled to a second look.

#3 Warm - Tampa Bay R8 (20:55)

Warm was an impressive winner last time and is taken to follow up on her first start for a new barn having been claimed from that contest. Mizzen Air makes appeal on stable debut and is a contender as well, while Bustin Hearts can't be ignored either.

