Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 16 December

#2 Dodger - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)

Dodger's most recent outing when shaping as if amiss is best forgiven, and he will take plenty of beating based on his best form. Pillager can fill the runner-up spot, while Muffin Nuts can also claim minor honours.

#1 Brew Casa - Delta Downs R4 (20:15)

A narrow runner-up over this C&D last time, Brew Casa is weighted to go well and looks to have decent claims of going one better. Running Rosado can emerge best of the rest, while Amardine also commands respect.

#1 Wonder Run - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Wonder Run hasn't been with his current trainer too long and you suspect it's only a matter of time before they find the key to this one. He should take plenty of stopping in this low-level claimer. I Rate First looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.