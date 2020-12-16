To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 16 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Delta Downs on Wednesday...

"...he will take plenty of beating based on his best form."

Timeform on Doger

#2 Dodger - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)

Dodger's most recent outing when shaping as if amiss is best forgiven, and he will take plenty of beating based on his best form. Pillager can fill the runner-up spot, while Muffin Nuts can also claim minor honours.

#1 Brew Casa - Delta Downs R4 (20:15)

A narrow runner-up over this C&D last time, Brew Casa is weighted to go well and looks to have decent claims of going one better. Running Rosado can emerge best of the rest, while Amardine also commands respect.

#1 Wonder Run - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Wonder Run hasn't been with his current trainer too long and you suspect it's only a matter of time before they find the key to this one. He should take plenty of stopping in this low-level claimer. I Rate First looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

Recommended bets

#2 Dodger - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)
#1 Brew Casa - Delta Downs R4 (20:15)
#1 Wonder Run - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

DeltaD (US) 16th Dec (R3 1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 December, 7.49pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Diside
Dodger
Pillager
DIT
Touch Of Gold
Muffin Nuts
Real Brave
Our Blue Jay
Pepper Jack
Tincan Man
Reposado
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 16th Dec (R4 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 December, 8.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Brew Casa
Imajimmycreed
My Half
Salute Elle
Running Rosado
Weavemeawinr
Cool Deal
Amardine
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 16th Dec (R5 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 December, 8.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wonder Run
Carson City Cat
Warned
Dtuff Cat Rey
Top Cat Boogie
Tin Roof Rusted
Holt County
I Rate First
Aztec Delite
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles