Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 14 October

#3 Wowwhatabrat - Delaware R1 (18:15)

Wowwhatabrat ran well to finish runner-up in a better race that this at Monmouth last time and looks the one to get on board with. Princess Palomar has paid her way at this venue before and is the pick of the remainder, while Nana's Shoes should also be considered.

#8 Rio Abajo - Penn National R3 (23:52)

Rio Abajo was a bit below form last time but is less up against it on this occasion and should give it a good go. Cause for Applause also has a good chance at the weights and appeals most of the rest. Top Hat Treason is likely to be on the premises too.

#3 Tweet Kitten - Penn National R4 (00:18)

Tweet Kitten has been pressured on the front end in his last two starts but has a good chance of getting an uncontested lead this time around. Downhill Racer represents a yard in tremendous order at present and is a contender too, while Papadopalous is another to consider.