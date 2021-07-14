Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 14 July

#2 First Homestead - Finger Lakes R4 (19:37)

First Homestead can land this claimer. The selection has finished first and second here on his last two starts since switching to more positive tactics, and in a race lacking pace, may very well be seen to advantage. Mrs Robin E, who has a long absence to overcome but was on the up when last seen, and Roll With My Posse can see out the 1-2-3.

#2 Shanghai Noon - Finger Lakes R8 (21:33)

In a race lacking much depth, Shanghai Noon can finally end his long losing run. He's rarely been out of the placings since winning here back in October 2019, and with most of his rivals proving inconsistent at present, is taken to land the closing race on the card. Discreet Mission and Bobcat may prove the biggest dangers.

#1 Star of The North - Canterbury Park R2 (23:40)

This looks a good opportunity for Star of The North to extend her unbeaten run to six. She's shown plenty of early speed in her races and is expected to put this small field to the sword. The similarly named Hell of the North is chasing a hat-trick and can complete the forecast.

