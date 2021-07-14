To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 14 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Finger Lakes and Canterbury Park on Wednesday...

"...in a race lacking pace, may very well be seen to advantage..."

Timeform on First Homestead

#2 First Homestead - Finger Lakes R4 (19:37)

First Homestead can land this claimer. The selection has finished first and second here on his last two starts since switching to more positive tactics, and in a race lacking pace, may very well be seen to advantage. Mrs Robin E, who has a long absence to overcome but was on the up when last seen, and Roll With My Posse can see out the 1-2-3.

#2 Shanghai Noon - Finger Lakes R8 (21:33)

In a race lacking much depth, Shanghai Noon can finally end his long losing run. He's rarely been out of the placings since winning here back in October 2019, and with most of his rivals proving inconsistent at present, is taken to land the closing race on the card. Discreet Mission and Bobcat may prove the biggest dangers.

#1 Star of The North - Canterbury Park R2 (23:40)

This looks a good opportunity for Star of The North to extend her unbeaten run to six. She's shown plenty of early speed in her races and is expected to put this small field to the sword. The similarly named Hell of the North is chasing a hat-trick and can complete the forecast.

Recommended bets

Finger Lakes (US) 14th Jul (R4 6f Claim)

Wednesday 14 July, 7.37pm

Union Banks
First Homestead
Forecaster
Simma Cum Laude
Mrs Robin E
Roll With My Posse
Finger Lakes (US) 14th Jul (R8 6f Claim)

Wednesday 14 July, 9.33pm

Shanghai Noon
Bobcat
Gusty Wind
JET SET CAT
American Tzar
Discreet Mission
Canterbury Park (US) 14th Jul (R2 6f Stks)

Wednesday 14 July, 11.40pm

Star Of The North
Sailing Along
Hell Of The North
Owens Pleasure
Rozey Cheeks
