Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 January
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...
"Today’s switch to turf and drop in grade may see him bounce back..."
Timeform on Alpha Chi Rho
#8 Alpha Chi Rho - Tampa Bay R3 (18:40)
Alpha Chi Rho ran well to finish second on his return from a layoff in December but was then a little below form next time. Today's switch to turf and drop in grade may see him bounce back. Osprey comes here in a very good vein of form and can fill the runner-up slot.
#5 Cammack - Tampa Bay R7 (20:50)
Cammack was a little below form last time but today's contest hasn't got as much depth to it and he is taken to put up a much better effort. Blackline arrives here in a very good vein of form and may chase the selection home, while Honey Dont is another to consider.
#1 Fiftyshadesograyce - Tampa Bay R8 (21:20)
Fiftyshadesograyce is dropping markedly in grade and will be hard to beat on today's terms. A smooth break from stall 1 should see her on the sharp end throughout. Stormy Boss makes appeal on stable debut and can emerge best of the remainder. Shall Return also requires consideration.
