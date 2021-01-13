Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 January

#8 Alpha Chi Rho - Tampa Bay R3 (18:40)

Alpha Chi Rho ran well to finish second on his return from a layoff in December but was then a little below form next time. Today's switch to turf and drop in grade may see him bounce back. Osprey comes here in a very good vein of form and can fill the runner-up slot.

#5 Cammack - Tampa Bay R7 (20:50)

Cammack was a little below form last time but today's contest hasn't got as much depth to it and he is taken to put up a much better effort. Blackline arrives here in a very good vein of form and may chase the selection home, while Honey Dont is another to consider.

#1 Fiftyshadesograyce - Tampa Bay R8 (21:20)

Fiftyshadesograyce is dropping markedly in grade and will be hard to beat on today's terms. A smooth break from stall 1 should see her on the sharp end throughout. Stormy Boss makes appeal on stable debut and can emerge best of the remainder. Shall Return also requires consideration.

