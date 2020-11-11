Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 November

#3 Only One Way Back - Penn National R1 (23:00 GMT)

Only One Way Back is still lightly raced and is well up to winning a weak maiden claimer like this. Super Strike has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and appeals as best of the rest, while Bavaria also requires respect.

#8 Gone Inzane - Penn National R3 (23:54 GMT)

Gone Inzane comes with more positives than negatives and looks like he may be some value in a reasonably competitive low-level claimer. Pray With Faith is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate here and is likely to be in the mix too. No Hitter is another who requires consideration.

#4 Wicked Jane - Penn National R7 (01:43 GMT)

Wicked Jane has an excellent chance at the weights and sets a good standard in a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning. Truly Funny makes appeal on stable debut and is next on the shortlist, while Sassy And Hot commands a second look as well.

