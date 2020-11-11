To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Penn National on Wednesday...

"...sets a good standard in a maiden claimer that won’t take a great deal of winning..."

Timeform on Wicked Jane

#3 Only One Way Back - Penn National R1 (23:00 GMT)

Only One Way Back is still lightly raced and is well up to winning a weak maiden claimer like this. Super Strike has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and appeals as best of the rest, while Bavaria also requires respect.

#8 Gone Inzane - Penn National R3 (23:54 GMT)

Gone Inzane comes with more positives than negatives and looks like he may be some value in a reasonably competitive low-level claimer. Pray With Faith is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate here and is likely to be in the mix too. No Hitter is another who requires consideration.

#4 Wicked Jane - Penn National R7 (01:43 GMT)

Wicked Jane has an excellent chance at the weights and sets a good standard in a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning. Truly Funny makes appeal on stable debut and is next on the shortlist, while Sassy And Hot commands a second look as well.

Penn (US) 11th Nov (R1 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 11 November, 11.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cohodes
Super Strike
Mister Aranguiz
Only One Way Back
Wolf Of The Nile
Scotty Silver
Bavaria
Jaime Jamel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Penn (US) 11th Nov (R3 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 11 November, 11.54pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Majestic Calling
Roanie
Pray With Faith
Chunnel
Page Down
Expediter
Papadopalous
Gone Inzane
Insider
Tweet Kitten
Magritte
No Hitter
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Penn (US) 11th Nov (R7 5f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 November, 1.43am

Market rules

Back Lay
Elfy
My Little Melody
Sassy And Hot
Wicked Jane
Taras Z Va
Spicy Curry
Truly Funny
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
