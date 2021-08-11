Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 August

Starship Kiara (Finger Lakes R5, 20:06 BST) comes into this in better form than most and can finally get off the mark. She's been consistent on the figures and that should be enough to see her win this maiden. Boca has solid place chances dropping back to 6f, whilst Ghostghostghost can make her experience count and is expected be in the mix.

Bigmancan (Penn National R1, 23:00 BST) won his first two starts, in better races, for this barn and can regain the winning thread here. He wasn't seen to best effect last time but a return to that earlier form would make him hard to beat. My Danzig Partner, starting out for a new barn, and Suppress can fight out the placings.

Final Proof (Mountaineer Park R7, 02:30 BST) is taken to gain a first win this year. The selection has proved he retains all his ability since returning to the track just two months ago, doing enough to suggest he can land this weak race. Bigdaddy'sflyinghi has place claims on his best form and could go well at a big price.

