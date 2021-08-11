To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the best bet at three different tracks on Wednesday...

"...has proved he retains all his ability since returning to the track just two months ago..."

Timeform on Final Proof

Starship Kiara (Finger Lakes R5, 20:06 BST) comes into this in better form than most and can finally get off the mark. She's been consistent on the figures and that should be enough to see her win this maiden. Boca has solid place chances dropping back to 6f, whilst Ghostghostghost can make her experience count and is expected be in the mix.

Bigmancan (Penn National R1, 23:00 BST) won his first two starts, in better races, for this barn and can regain the winning thread here. He wasn't seen to best effect last time but a return to that earlier form would make him hard to beat. My Danzig Partner, starting out for a new barn, and Suppress can fight out the placings.

Final Proof (Mountaineer Park R7, 02:30 BST) is taken to gain a first win this year. The selection has proved he retains all his ability since returning to the track just two months ago, doing enough to suggest he can land this weak race. Bigdaddy'sflyinghi has place claims on his best form and could go well at a big price.

Mountaineer Park (US) 11th Aug (R7 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 August, 2.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
Parade Grand
Tribulation
Pre Flight
Bigdaddysflyinghi
Final Proof
Trueno
Tapngo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips