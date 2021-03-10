To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...will take plenty of pegging back if ready to roll."

Timeform on Don't Eatthe Apple

#5 Don't Eatthe Apple - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

Don't Eatthe Apple could well get an uncontested lead as she goes first time for a new barn in this low-level claimer. She does have a layoff to overcome but will take plenty of pegging back if ready to roll. Galit Jak makes some appeal and should go well too, while Diva Dana commands a second look as well.

#1 No Way Jose - Tampa Bay R5 (19:15)

No Way Jose returned from a break to finish a respectable fourth in a stronger race than this at Gulfstream last time and should strip fitter with that under her belt. Catsoutofthebag comes here in a very good vein of form and is also likely to be on the premises, while Lady Fatima is another to take into account.

#8 Play the Max - Tampa Bay R6 (19:45)

Play the Max has been placed on her last two starts and has arguably been better than the bare result in both. She is worth supporting here with the possibility of a decent stalking trip from the outside post. Mermaid Kisses and Hifalutin may be the ones for the minor placings.

