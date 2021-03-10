Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 March

#5 Don't Eatthe Apple - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

Don't Eatthe Apple could well get an uncontested lead as she goes first time for a new barn in this low-level claimer. She does have a layoff to overcome but will take plenty of pegging back if ready to roll. Galit Jak makes some appeal and should go well too, while Diva Dana commands a second look as well.

#1 No Way Jose - Tampa Bay R5 (19:15)

No Way Jose returned from a break to finish a respectable fourth in a stronger race than this at Gulfstream last time and should strip fitter with that under her belt. Catsoutofthebag comes here in a very good vein of form and is also likely to be on the premises, while Lady Fatima is another to take into account.

#8 Play the Max - Tampa Bay R6 (19:45)

Play the Max has been placed on her last two starts and has arguably been better than the bare result in both. She is worth supporting here with the possibility of a decent stalking trip from the outside post. Mermaid Kisses and Hifalutin may be the ones for the minor placings.