Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 September

#3 Tate - Delaware R1 (18:15)

Tate was claimed out of a slightly stronger race than today's last time and looks worth supporting to make a winning start for his new barn. Judicial Mandate is still unexposed and looks a threat, while Tapsasional has a jockey up with a great record here and appeals as best of the rest.

#4 Soulmate - Delaware R3 (19:15)

Soulmate ran well to be a narrow second at Belmont last time and a recent fast workout suggests he remains in good form. Sandy Lane Kitten has to be of serious interest given his strike-rate at this venue and appeals most of the rest, while Super Dude isn't out of it either.

#6 All Good Times - Delaware R4 (19:45)

All Good Times was second over today's C&D last time and looks to have a good chance of going one better this time around. Mizzen Air is in decent nick at present and is likely to be on the premises too, while Special Risk also commands a second look.

