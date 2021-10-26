Timeform US Smartplays: Tuesday October 26

#9 Sheer Flattery - Parx R5 (19:43)

Sheer Flattery has been in top form of late, including when third in Grade 3 company at this track last time. He looks the clear pick at the weights and is a strong selection. Aequor also arrives here in a very good vein of form and is taken to get second.

#7 Arrivederci - Parx R6 (20:10)

Arrivederci was an impressive winner over this C&D on his penultimate start and showed he remains in form with a good third last time. Spring Emperor is of interest on stable debut and is a contender too, while Mach Trial is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#6 Miss Dilligham - Parx R8 (21:04)

A winner here earlier in the month, Miss Dillingham was claimed out of that race by an outfit that does particularly well with new recruits. She is taken to follow up. Fine One Won has a good recent workout on record and is a contender as well, while Charity Stripe also requires respect.

