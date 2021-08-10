To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 10 August

North American racing
Timeform pick out the best three bets in North America

Timeform flag up three horses to back at Fort Erie on Tuesday.

#5 Bala Falls - Fort Erie R1 (21:00)

Bala Falls was a winner here last week and is of major interest again having been claimed by a high-percentage barn following that success. Lucky Street is out again quickly after running his best race yet last time and is the pick of the opposition. Captain Sydney can chase the front pair home.

#8 The Mighty Judge - Fort Erie R5 (22:52)

The Mighty Judge has been running well in stronger races than this of late and is a big player on stable debut. I Idolize You is usually in the shake up when conditions are as forecast and seems sure to go well, while Suitedconnected also commands respect.

#5 Yes Please - Fort Erie R7 (23:48)

Yes Please hasn't run on dirt for a little while but has some strong form on the surface and should take plenty of beating back on the main track today. Leon Azul is weighted to go well and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Princess Fabiana can follow the first two home.

Fort Erie (US) 10th Aug (R7 6f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 11.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Leon Azul
Snell Flicka
Sealed With A Kiss
Team Win
Yes Please
Princess Fabiana
Pluie Davril
Zoysia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Timeform US SmartPlays