Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 10 August

#5 Bala Falls - Fort Erie R1 (21:00)

Bala Falls was a winner here last week and is of major interest again having been claimed by a high-percentage barn following that success. Lucky Street is out again quickly after running his best race yet last time and is the pick of the opposition. Captain Sydney can chase the front pair home.

#8 The Mighty Judge - Fort Erie R5 (22:52)

The Mighty Judge has been running well in stronger races than this of late and is a big player on stable debut. I Idolize You is usually in the shake up when conditions are as forecast and seems sure to go well, while Suitedconnected also commands respect.

#5 Yes Please - Fort Erie R7 (23:48)

Yes Please hasn't run on dirt for a little while but has some strong form on the surface and should take plenty of beating back on the main track today. Leon Azul is weighted to go well and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Princess Fabiana can follow the first two home.