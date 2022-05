#1 Native Hawk - Tampa Bay Downs, R3 (18:25)

Native Hawk looks the clear pick at the weights and should be thereabouts. A winner of starter allowance contests here on his last two starts, this veteran will take some stopping to complete the hat-trick. Tony Small is now with a new yard that do well with cast-offs and can fill the runner-up slot.

#3 Morgan Point - Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (19:55)

Morgan Point is weighted to go well and makes most appeal. Found out in stakes company last time, this allowance contest should be just the ticket to resuming winning ways. Just Plain Ornery represents a successful stable and appeals most of the rest attempting to double up from last time.

#10 Ballymena - Tampa Bay Downs, R8 (20:55)

Ballymena has excellent claims and looks the one to side with. A close second on her last two starts, this represents a good chance to finally get off the mark. Catch The Rainbow reappears quickly after running a career best and appeals most of the rest. Our Girl also demands a closer look having switched barns.