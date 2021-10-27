Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 October

#3 Diva Banker - Keeneland R1 (18:00)

Diva Banker has been competing in stronger races than this starter allowance contest and has an excellent chance at the weights now she drops in grade. Only Reward's comes here in a good vein of form and appeals as best of the rest, while Miss Elain E Us is another in-form opponent.

#8 Bugle Of War - Keeneland R3 (19:04)

Bugle Of War is still unexposed, particularly on the main track, and will be hard to beat as he drops into claiming company for the first time. Major Frontier is less up against it on this occasion and should go well too, while Chase Tracker also commands a closer look.

#6 Ready To Answer - Keeneland R6 (20:40)

Ready To Answer didn't appear to stay when tried over an extended mile last time and the drop back to sprinting looks a good move in this allowance event. Name Rejected has been in decent form of late and is likely to be in the mix too, while Grandeur can follow the first two home.

