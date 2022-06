#1 The Biggest One - Delaware R1 (17:30)

The Biggest One was below form last time but otherwise has some solid efforts to her name and looks to have been underestimated at the forecast price. Notion Interruptus has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and is likely to go close too, while Cocktails At Eight can't be left out of calculations either.

#5 Cardi G - Delaware R3 (18:30)

Cardi G is taking a big drop in class and looks sure to take plenty of beating provided she retains most of the ability she showed for her previous barn. Mrs. Crews has a decent chance on these terms and should go well too, while Parched Ghost merits a second look as well.

#3 Substantial - Delaware R8 (21:00)

Substantial is a big player on stable debut and jumps out as the obvious selection starting out for one of the highest percentage trainers at the track. Vegas Life has a jockey with a great record here and appeals most of the rest, while Boppin Anda Weavin is another that comes into the equation.