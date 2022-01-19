To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 January

US horse racing

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"The hat-trick seeking Candy Crushem is of major interest..."

#3 Candy Crushem - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15)

The hat-trick seeking Candy Crushem is of major interest on stable debut and looks sure to be thereabouts once again. Painter's Pride has a good recent workout on record and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Cort'n Asong merits respect as well.

#2 Valid Exchange - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

Valid Exchange has been running in better races than this at Gulfstream of late and should make a bold show as he starts out for a new trainer. Optimal Courage goes first run off a claim and can come out best of the remainder, while Swingin Friar shouldn't be far away either.

#7 Montauk Summer - Tampa Bay R7 (20:18)

Montauk Summer has switched stables since last seen at Belmont in September and should give backers a good run for their money. Alabama Slammer faces a much easier task here than in last race and can emerge second best, while Thenorthremembers also has claims.

Tampa Bay Down (US) 19th Jan (R7 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 19 January, 8.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Spiritual King
Yes Sir Robert
Call Bros
Bee By The Sea
Bridgekeeper
Thenorthremembers
Montauk Summer
Brilliant Journey
Alabama Slammer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Timeform US SmartPlays