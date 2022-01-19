Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 January

#3 Candy Crushem - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15)

The hat-trick seeking Candy Crushem is of major interest on stable debut and looks sure to be thereabouts once again. Painter's Pride has a good recent workout on record and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Cort'n Asong merits respect as well.

#2 Valid Exchange - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

Valid Exchange has been running in better races than this at Gulfstream of late and should make a bold show as he starts out for a new trainer. Optimal Courage goes first run off a claim and can come out best of the remainder, while Swingin Friar shouldn't be far away either.

#7 Montauk Summer - Tampa Bay R7 (20:18)

Montauk Summer has switched stables since last seen at Belmont in September and should give backers a good run for their money. Alabama Slammer faces a much easier task here than in last race and can emerge second best, while Thenorthremembers also has claims.