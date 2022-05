#4 High Command - Finger Lakes, R1 (18:10)

High Command must have a good chance on these terms. He beat two of these rivals when third in a similar contest last time and the winner has since franked the form. This Cat Can Fly has won all his starts here and can fill the runner-up spot.

#1 Hit One Out - Will Rogers Downs, R3 (20:00)

Hit One Out has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to aim at. He showed more early speed on his latest outing and, having improved with each start, can go one better this time. Tommy Tsunami stretches out in distance and is the pick of the remainder.

#6 Started With Stars - Finger Lakes, R6 (20:25)

Started With Stars is difficult to look past. Third on debut last month in a maiden that is working out quite well, he's since made an eye-catching switch to the Jeffrey Englehart barn. Silent Invasion has been off the track since last year, but the merit of her last effort was underpinned by the clock and looks the likeliest runner-up.