#5 Marco Island - Parx, R1 (17:55)

Marco Island looks to have the best claims on these terms. The selection had little problem with class relief here last month under a front-running ride and can repeat the dose. American Fleet is of some interest on barn debut and is the one for the forecast.

#5 Strong Alpha - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:37)

Strong Alpha has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have a leading chance. She made light work of the drop in class to get off the mark here at the fourth attempt last time, pulling clear by 13¼ lengths in the slop. A Wish For Trish also takes a drop in class and should chase the selection home.

#6 Instinctive - Parx, R9 (21:31)

Instinctive made a pleasing return and looks up to winning this. A two-time winner on turf last season, the daughter of Animal Kingdom ran a blinder to be second in a much better race at Belmont Park just over a week ago. Bucks Some is likely also to go close. Driven By Speed can't be ruled out of it either.