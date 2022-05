#6 Will Take Control - Parx, R1 (17:55)

Will Take Control looks the clear pick at the weights and has leading claims. He's been caught out wide on the last two occasions, but with a bit of luck won't have such issues this time. The Method has made the frame on his last three starts and can fill the runner-up spot.

#7 Tales of Mineshaft - Finger Lakes, R7 (20:52)

Tale Of Mineshaft is a big player on barn debut and holds better claims than most. The son of Mineshaft has been claimed on several occasions of late, winning for Linda Rice at the second time of asking at Belmont last time. Straight Eight rarely ran a bad race for his previous barn and can chase the selection home if back on song.

#7 Cape Cod Gem - Finger Lakes, R8 (21:19)

Cape Cod Gem looks the pick at the weights and sets a very tall standard. He's taken his form up a notch in two starts for this barn and could be tough to peg back under a front-running ride. Sportini can fill the runner-up spot.