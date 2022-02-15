To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 15 February

US horse racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Sunland

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sunland on Tuesday.

"...looks to have a decent chance of recording a sixth career win."

Timeform on Phoenix Fire

#7 Phoenix Fire - Sunland R2 (19:51)

Phoenix Fire was good third in a similar contest to this last time and looks to have a decent chance of recording a sixth career win. Leatherneck comes here in a good vein of form and appeals most of the remainder, while Moro Appeal is another who requires a closer look.

#2 All Chrome - Sunland R4 (20:43)

All Chrome was third here following a 151-day layoff last time and makes plenty of appeal to step forward and build on that this time around. Secret's Double is with a barn that really come into their own in races confined to state breds and appeals as best of the rest.

#5 Country Club Cutie - Sunland R5 (21:09)

Country Club Cutie was an emphatic winner over today's C&D last time and will take plenty of pegging back if in the same sort of form. Trickessy was also a wide-margin winner last time and is another likely to be on the premises, while Abbie's Way shouldn't be far away either.

Sunland Park (US) 15th Feb (R5 6f Claim)

Tuesday 15 February, 9.09pm

Back Lay
Time Is Precious
Red Cloud Express
Trickessy
Minnie Me Ha
Country Club Cutie
Abbies Way
Hunka Bull
