Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 15 February

#7 Phoenix Fire - Sunland R2 (19:51)

Phoenix Fire was good third in a similar contest to this last time and looks to have a decent chance of recording a sixth career win. Leatherneck comes here in a good vein of form and appeals most of the remainder, while Moro Appeal is another who requires a closer look.

#2 All Chrome - Sunland R4 (20:43)

All Chrome was third here following a 151-day layoff last time and makes plenty of appeal to step forward and build on that this time around. Secret's Double is with a barn that really come into their own in races confined to state breds and appeals as best of the rest.

#5 Country Club Cutie - Sunland R5 (21:09)

Country Club Cutie was an emphatic winner over today's C&D last time and will take plenty of pegging back if in the same sort of form. Trickessy was also a wide-margin winner last time and is another likely to be on the premises, while Abbie's Way shouldn't be far away either.