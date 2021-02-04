Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 4 February

#9 See Sassy Run - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

See Sassy Run was an impressive winner of a similar contest to this over course and distance last time and is taken to follow up. At Once was a bit out of her depth in allowance company last time and will be a big danger in this sort of grade. Brahms' Regal Gal has a layoff to overcome but is largely consistent and should make the places.

Forgotten Coast - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

A winner over today's course and distance in December, Forgotten Coast then ran well to finish third on his next start. His most recent outing is best forgiven when a bit out of his depth but today's drop in class should show him in a much better light. Lucky Inferno appeals as best of the remainder, while Magnanimus Man is likely to be on the premises too.

Strong Rules - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Strong Rules might well have needed his most recent start when returning from a layoff and should strip fitter with that under his belt. Still open to progress after just three starts, this looks a good opportunity for him to get back on track. Cohere has faced stiff tasks on his last two outings and is taken to get second, while Got Kramer is also considered.