Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 4 February

There's racing at Delta Downs on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Delta Downs on Thursday...

"...should strip fitter with that under his belt..."

Timeform on Strong Rules

#9 See Sassy Run - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

See Sassy Run was an impressive winner of a similar contest to this over course and distance last time and is taken to follow up. At Once was a bit out of her depth in allowance company last time and will be a big danger in this sort of grade. Brahms' Regal Gal has a layoff to overcome but is largely consistent and should make the places.

#6 Forgotten Coast - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

A winner over today's course and distance in December, Forgotten Coast then ran well to finish third on his next start. His most recent outing is best forgiven when a bit out of his depth but today's drop in class should show him in a much better light. Lucky Inferno appeals as best of the remainder, while Magnanimus Man is likely to be on the premises too.

#3 Strong Rules - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Strong Rules might well have needed his most recent start when returning from a layoff and should strip fitter with that under his belt. Still open to progress after just three starts, this looks a good opportunity for him to get back on track. Cohere has faced stiff tasks on his last two outings and is taken to get second, while Got Kramer is also considered.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

#9 See Sassy Run – Delta Downs R2 (19:22)
#6 Forgotten Coast – Delta Downs R4 (20:16)
#3 Strong Rules – Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

DeltaD (US) 4th Feb (R2 1m Claim)

Thursday 4 February, 7.22pm

Streettalkinhottie
Two With A Ten
Dignityto Infinity
At Once
My Mallorys On
Georgia Dawn
Weavemeawinr
Brahms Regal Gal
See Sassy Run
DeltaD (US) 4th Feb (R4 1m Claim)

Thursday 4 February, 8.16pm

Magnanimus Man
Blue Bomber
Stuart Hall
Sweeping Edge
Lucky Inferno
Forgotten Coast
Ship Stalker
Donwell
DeltaD (US) 4th Feb (R6 7f Allw)

Thursday 4 February, 9.11pm

Cajuns Golden Pond
Wrongwayhighway
Strong Rules
Got Kramer
Robtadi Storm
Foolish Dreams
Morricone
Cohere
