Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 24 March

#4 Our Little Tiger - Turf Paradise R5 (21:20)

Our Little Tiger was a good second over this C&D last time and has a decent chance of going one better on these terms. Ship's Creek should find the return to this trip a good move and appeals as best of the remainder, while Who B Dat is also considered.

#9 Top Rocket - Turf Paradise R8 (22:51)

Top Rocket clocked a good time when winning here on his latest start and looks the one to be with as he steps back up in trip. Hello Handsome is weighted to go well and is a contender too, while Jake The Great can follow the first two home.

#5 Velvet Ghost - Turf Paradise R10 (23:51)

Velvet Ghost is running here for a trainer in red-hot form in Robertino Diodoro and looks worth siding with to improve on recent efforts. American Buddha should go close too, while Tengas Masterpiece is another worth looking at.