Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 21 April

#6 Lanfrankophile - Aqueduct, R2 (18:52)

Lanfrankophile is weighted to go well and looks the one to get on board with. Natalia Lynch's charge beat three of these rivals here last time and shouldn't be inconvenienced by the step back up in trip. Rooski has also finished behind the selection recently and, with a top jockey booked, can complete the forecast.

#5 Shinelikeadiamond - Laurel Park, R4 (19:19)

Shinelikeadiamond clocked a good time on her latest start and has strong claims to get off the mark at the third attempt. She went down by a neck to an experienced rival on a muddy track last time and a repeat of that should be enough against these. Harper's Do is of interest on stable debut, whilst Daily Planet can chase the first two home.

#8 Justinthenickotime - Laurel Park, R6 (20:22)

Justinthenickotime has a decent chance on these terms and seems likely to take the beating. He's shown plenty of early zip only to find one too good on his last three starts. Texas Basin has gone to a yard that excel with new recruits off a claim and can come out best of the rest. What Does It Take merits a closer look as well.