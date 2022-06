#3 Hero Tiger - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

Hero Tiger looks the clear pick at the weights and tops the shortlist by some way. Beaten just a nose at Monmouth Park last month, he gets class relief here and is taken to go one better. Chief Ron comes from a yard seldom far away with their runners here and looks the one for the runner-up spot.

#4 Sour Mash - Penn National, R4 (00:22)

Sour Mash is a big player on barn debut and looks to have a leading chance. A winner of three of her last four starts, including her latest one round here, she has joined Timothy Kreiser who is going great guns at present. Jeanetteo has paid their way at this venue before and is taken to get second.

#6 Notorious Rey - Penn National, R5 (00:49)

Notorious Rey must have a good chance on these terms and looks worth a wager. A creditable third last time, he ticks plenty of boxes in a weak race. Not To Blame clocked a good time on his latest start and is taken for the forecast.