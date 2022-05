#5 Choose To Be Happy - Gulfstream Park, R2 (18:39)

Choose To Be Happy has a decent chance on these terms and is the selection. Runner-up on her last two starts on the synthetic surface here, this slight drop in distance may well prove beneficial. Frankie's Girl has form that entitles her to be on the premises and is the pick of the remainder.

#6 Croatian - Belmont Park, R2 (20:38)

Croatian has an excellent chance at the weights and should give it a good go. A winner of an allowance contest at Monmouth last year, this represents a marked drop in class and it's hard to see him not being on the premises. Direct Order, who has moved barns numerous times recently, enters calculations on strike-rate here alone and looks the likeliest to finish second.

#7 Out Of Sight - Belmont Park, R9 (00:15)

Out Of Sight is weighted to go well and looks to have decent prospects. The four-year-old filly showed all her ability remains intact when second here on her return last month, only weakening in the final furlong after setting strong fractions. Duckphat could outrun her odds, whilst Cape Cod Causeway can't be ruled out of things either.