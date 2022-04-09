Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 9 April

#5 Dazzling Sunshine - Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (19:51)

Dazzling Sunshine made it 2-2 with a wide-margin success in a starter allowance contest here last time. She's yet to reach her full potential and is taken to complete the hat-trick. She's Peachy Keen hasn't been completely disgraced of late and drops back to sprinting where she can make her presence felt.

#6 Scherzo - Golden Gate Fields, R4 (23:03)

Scherzo has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to get on board with. She's managed to beat some of those reopposing today in her last few races and can confirm that form. Jonathan Wong's Reiwa is less up against it on this occasion and appeals most of the rest.

#8 She's So Shiny - Golden Gate Fields, R9 (01:37)

She's So Shiny was formerly with Doug O'Neill and has done most of her racing around the bigger Southern California tracks, scoring at Santa Anita in January. She's joined an expert yard with similar types and can double her tally in this. Sky Maker should make her present felt, whilst Remember Sue can't be ruled out of things either.