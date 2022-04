#8 Free To Fly - Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (19:57)

Free To Fly looks the clear pick at the weights and jumps out as the obvious selection. Her wide draw gives her rider the option of going forward or stalking the pace. Texas Reward stepped up significantly on her reappearance last time and is taken to get second. Magicgirl can get third.

#9 Toolegittoquit - Tampa Bay Downs, R9 (21:40)

Toolegittoquit will be hard to beat on these terms and seems the one they have to beat. She ran just last week, but her trainer has good figures when his horses are turned out again quickly. Royal Rocker drops in grade for a strong barn and can emerge best of the remainder. Cross The Mersey is another to consider.

#7 Steal Sunshine - Gulfstream Park, R7 (21:19)

Steal Sunshine has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show. The selection contested the Grade 1 Florida Derby and performed creditably, and that performance is the strongest form on offer. Cattin has less on his plate here than last time and can come out best of the rest. Russian To Win is another who demands a closer look.